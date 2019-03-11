Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 60,225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 120,450 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 102.0% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 573,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 289,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 112.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/bessemer-group-inc-has-2-52-million-position-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.