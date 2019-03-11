Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Oxford Industries worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.89 per share, with a total value of $34,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,055.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $75.92 on Monday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. CL King began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

