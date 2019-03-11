BidaskClub Downgrades Chemical Financial (CHFC) to Sell

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

CHFC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $59.46.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.