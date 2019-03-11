BidaskClub Lowers SkyWest (SKYW) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.69. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,510.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.