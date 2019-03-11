BidaskClub Upgrades GDS (GDS) to “Buy”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 3.23. GDS has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GDS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

