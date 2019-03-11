Biffa PLC (BIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.25 ($3.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Biffa from GBX 277 ($3.62) to GBX 246 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of BIFF traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 224,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,367. Biffa has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

In other Biffa news, insider Richard Pike purchased 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,694.78 ($6,134.56).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

