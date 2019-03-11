Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 555.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304,438 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $100,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,526. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, insider John Tilton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $395,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $94,507.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,294. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

