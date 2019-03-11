Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $9.86 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stock

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

