BitBay Price Up 7% This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BitBay has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $10,560.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00053478 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017967 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

