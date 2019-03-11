Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $4,519.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.02137950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00426276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023013 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020199 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

