BlackRock Inc. Buys 200,648 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $372,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 842,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 176,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,060,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 960,708 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.84 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

