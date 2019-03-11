BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $369,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,245,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,934 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

MLCO opened at $22.41 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

