BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,678,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of FTI Consulting worth $378,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.08. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

