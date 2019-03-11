Blucora Inc (BCOR) Receives $37.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 73,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.41. Blucora has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

