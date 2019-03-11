Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 76.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 81.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down from $212.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $133.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.53. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $233.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

