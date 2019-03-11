Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $174.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

