Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,171 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

