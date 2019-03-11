Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 523,131 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,003,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,436.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 951,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,892.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,978,829 shares of company stock worth $101,772,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.18 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

