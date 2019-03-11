BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879,547 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 31,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

BWA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,543. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

