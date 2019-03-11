Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $79.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

In other news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/boston-private-wealth-llc-sells-4750-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.