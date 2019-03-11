Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7,922.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,978,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,361,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $496,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,683 shares of company stock worth $9,171,148. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

