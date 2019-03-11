Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,184,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,844,000 after acquiring an additional 346,861 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $145,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $54,619.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,683 shares of company stock worth $9,171,148. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

