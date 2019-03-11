BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.83 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W W Grainger by 59.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,674 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 12.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,213,000 after acquiring an additional 133,501 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 43.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after acquiring an additional 121,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $293.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-6-83-million-holdings-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.