BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 48,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 667.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 69,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-reduces-position-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.