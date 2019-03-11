Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Inc (THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gentherm by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1,834.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $15,129,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 259.2% during the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.59. 5,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

