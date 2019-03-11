Brokerages Anticipate Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Million

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post $3.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $16.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.22 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $36.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,353.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,704.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,718 shares of company stock worth $6,509,410. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $21.69 on Monday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $387.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.38.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.