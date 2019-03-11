Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Danaher posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Danaher stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $12,368,233.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

