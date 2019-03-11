Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($1.40). Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.32 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $335,649.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 851,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,090. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.89. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

