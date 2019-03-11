Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Price Target at $10.00

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,230. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 million, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.