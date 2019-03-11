Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Target Price at $13.60

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.84. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin F. Hanley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 326,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.