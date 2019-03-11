Brokerages Set Renasant Corp. (RNST) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $151.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $95,978.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,809,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Renasant by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 120,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,091 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

