Brokerages Set Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Target Price at $86.00

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Science Applications International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 6,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,826. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

