Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,794,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,722,000 after buying an additional 653,488 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $100,574,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 889,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 840,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,626. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

