Brokerages Set Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) PT at $57.44

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 57.44 ($0.75).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 108 ($1.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

TCG stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 6,433,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a market capitalization of $476.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. Thomas Cook Group has a 52-week low of GBX 19.69 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

