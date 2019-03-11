Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. 7,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,879. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.94, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,088.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

