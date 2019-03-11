Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,591,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,751,000 after acquiring an additional 241,790 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $82.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

