Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of BPL opened at $33.50 on Monday. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is 167.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/buckeye-partners-l-p-bpl-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.