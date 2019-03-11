Burlington Stores (BURL) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.19. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $681,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,646,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,622. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.