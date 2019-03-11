California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 8,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EV opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.97 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on EV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $348,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

