California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 8,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

