Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $416,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total value of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,266 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $320.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.35.

Shares of SIVB opened at $239.69 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $673.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

