Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-lowers-stake-in-melco-resorts-entertainment-limited-mlco.html.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.