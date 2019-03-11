Canaccord Genuity Raises Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.17.

TSE SU traded up C$0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting C$44.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$35.53 and a one year high of C$55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.25999999403204 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Steven Walter Williams bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,990,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,143,659.72. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$1,072,250.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

