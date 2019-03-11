Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers McEwen Mining (MUX) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $1.76 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $607.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. McEwen Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 116,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining, Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.