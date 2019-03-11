Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $590,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $629,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after acquiring an additional 917,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,450,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $179.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $198.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $590,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/capital-advisors-inc-ok-has-590000-holdings-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.