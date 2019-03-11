Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

