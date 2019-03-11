Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON: CAPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/27/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 300 ($3.92).

2/15/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.33) on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 251.90 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.10 ($4.26).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

