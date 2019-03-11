Carvana Co (CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 316,678 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $15,241,712.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,879,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $21,319,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 935,000 shares of company stock worth $31,024,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,905,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 749.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 768,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 241,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Carvana has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.