Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stake Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 93,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,888.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,785.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $162,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/charles-schwab-co-schw-stake-lowered-by-granite-investment-partners-llc.html.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.