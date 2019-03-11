Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Down to $2.73

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.73. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 26743184 shares trading hands.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham bought 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,347,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,328.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,154,419 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,219.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,805,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,788,650. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Down to $2.73” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/chesapeake-energy-chk-shares-gap-down-to-2-73.html.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.